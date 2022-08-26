Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

