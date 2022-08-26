Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lennar by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

