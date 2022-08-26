Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

