Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $358,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $2,520,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

