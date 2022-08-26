Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 9.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 238,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 27.7% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 44.8% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 194,812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,715,000 after buying an additional 60,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.57.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.7 %

ADSK stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

