Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMI opened at $228.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

