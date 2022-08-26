Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 6.6 %

STLD stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

