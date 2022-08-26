Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $199,835,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of STLD opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

