Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $30.55 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

