DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Cut to $15.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.25 to $15.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
DRDGOLD Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of DRD opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.96.
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
