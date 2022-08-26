DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Cut to $15.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.25 to $15.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of DRD opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

