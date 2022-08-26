Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:DY opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $120.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
