Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

