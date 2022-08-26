Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.