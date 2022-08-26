Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. Eastern has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Eastern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

