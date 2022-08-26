ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

ECN Capital Trading Down 6.3 %

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN opened at C$6.28 on Friday. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.08.

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.