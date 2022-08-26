Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

