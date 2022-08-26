Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of EDUC opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
