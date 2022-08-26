Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

