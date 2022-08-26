Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.