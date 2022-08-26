Elgethun Capital Management Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 114,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $439.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.