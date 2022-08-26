Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Citigroup

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.18.

NYSE LLY opened at $323.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.81 and a 200-day moving average of $295.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

