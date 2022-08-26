Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Energizer worth $172,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

