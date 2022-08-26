Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Enfusion worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Enfusion Trading Up 0.6 %

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.