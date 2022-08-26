Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.88.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $575.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.10 and a 200 day moving average of $532.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.61, a PEG ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $421.55 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

