Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

CVE KUT opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.97 million and a PE ratio of 400.00. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

