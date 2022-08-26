Erika H. James Sells 6,103 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Momentive Global

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

