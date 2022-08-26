ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

