Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 620,762 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 210,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,199,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,516,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,256 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

