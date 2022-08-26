Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Establishment Labs in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Establishment Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
ESTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Establishment Labs Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.