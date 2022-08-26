Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Establishment Labs in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Establishment Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.50. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $93.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

