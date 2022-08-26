Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

About Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

