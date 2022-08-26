Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.65.
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Tech (CLWT)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.