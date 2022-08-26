Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EVH opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.