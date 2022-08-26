Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

EXPE opened at $108.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

