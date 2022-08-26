FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FNHC opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.34. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FedNat by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

