Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

