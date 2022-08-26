First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of FCCO opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 58.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Community by 11.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

