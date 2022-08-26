First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 102,931 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,931 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Superior Industries International worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,858 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $7.76.
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
