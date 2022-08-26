First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 102,931 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,931 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Superior Industries International worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,858 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 7,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $28,599.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,656,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,683.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 7,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,599.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,656,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,185,683.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 343,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,427 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

