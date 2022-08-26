First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,729 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 482,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 5.8% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Pipe

In other Northwest Pipe news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,632.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $52,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,632.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $215,929. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $329.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

