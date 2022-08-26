First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,103 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ADTRAN worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 166,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

