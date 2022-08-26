First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 58,641 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 92,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

