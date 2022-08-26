First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109,743 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of CarParts.com worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 536,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarParts.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.49 and a beta of 2.35.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

