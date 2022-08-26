First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Lakeland Industries worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $14.53 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.