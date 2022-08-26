First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 22,092 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,629,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

