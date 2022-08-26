First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 58,180 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,180 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Avaya worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avaya by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.88 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,998,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Profile

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.