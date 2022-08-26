First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Blue Bird by 43.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 16.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

