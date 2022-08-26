First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 75.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,735 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

