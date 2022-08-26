First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Overstock.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OSTK opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

