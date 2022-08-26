First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,101,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of GLT opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

