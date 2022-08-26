First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of PCTEL worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,197.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

