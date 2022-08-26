First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 364,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

