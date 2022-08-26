First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,746 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

