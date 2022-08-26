First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $6,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,011,769 shares of company stock worth $363,472,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

