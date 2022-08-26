First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,585 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Neuronetics worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Neuronetics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neuronetics Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuronetics (STIM)
