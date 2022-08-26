First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,585 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Neuronetics worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Neuronetics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $47,156.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,959.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $47,156.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,959.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $236,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,716.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,527 shares of company stock valued at $51,394 and sold 79,533 shares valued at $293,135. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.